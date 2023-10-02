Ten Hag ‘sack update’ as Man Utd ‘top-ranking officials’ respond to PL side’s ‘poor start’ to season

According to reports, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag still has ‘plenty of credit in the bank’ amid their ‘poor start’ to the new season.

Ten Hag was the manager chosen to replace interim head coach Ralf Rangnick ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and the Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax manager was praised for his handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga before helping them to win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final and finish in the top four.

The Red Devils ended up third in the Premier League last season but they finished 14 points adrift of champions Manchester City.

There was optimism that Man Utd could kick on under Ten Hag this season but they have endured a miserable start to the new campaign.

United currently sit 10th in the Premier League as they have three wins and four defeats in seven games. Over the weekend, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the hands of Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.

Despite this, Football Insider have provided an ‘update’ on Ten Hag’s future, with them of the understanding that Man Utd ‘are not yet considering sacking’ their head coach. They explain.

‘It is believed the Dutchman has plenty of credit in the bank after a successful first season at Old Trafford. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that there is “no panic” within top-ranking club chiefs despite a stuttering start this term. ‘Nevertheless, pressure is ramping up on Ten Hag after four losses in the first seven Premier League games of the season. It is believed results will have to pick up to secure Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford, with his contract set to expire in June 2025.’

During a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Man Utd legend Gary Neville suggested that the “fans are with” Ten Hag.

“I think the first season of Ten Hag was very good. I think winning a title and getting into the Champions League can be considered a brilliant first season. Especially taking into account the chaotic period of transfers they experienced” Neville told Marca.

“They tried to sign De Jong and kept Casemiro, Anthony and Lisandro Martínez. I think the fans are with him. I like the direct approach of him and the direct nature of him. I think that, in addition, he plays quality football: he knows how to set up the team.”

