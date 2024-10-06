Ruud Van Nistelrooy is reportedly concerned he will be seen as an ‘opportunist’ if he takes the top job at Manchester United after Erik ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy joined the United coaching staff in the summer after Ten Hag persuaded him to be his No.2 at Old Trafford.

The legendary striker’s arrival has had no effect on United’s fortunes though, with the Red Devils sitting 14th in the Premier League having won just two of their opening six games of the season.

Many believe their clash with Aston Villa on Sunday may well be Ten Hag’s last if they don’t manage to get a positive results, with reports claiming the United chiefs are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Dutchman’s future.

It’s thought now would be a sensible time to make a change given it would allow a new manager to bed in during an international break.

That time to adapt won’t be such an issue if United hand the top job to Van Nistelrooy, with Mirror claiming he ‘will be offered the job on an interim basis if Ten Hag is sacked’.

The report does though claim that Van Nistelrooy has reservations as he is worried about being seen as betraying Ten Hag, and ‘does not want to be portrayed as an opportunist.

Massimiliano Allegri, Xavi and Thomas Tuchel are thought to be among the leading candidates to replace Ten Hag, while Gareth Southgate is well respected among a number of the decision-makers at Old Trafford.

One of the keys for the new coach will be to make better use of an expensively assembled squad than Ten hag has done, with the 54-year-old’s use of two players said to be particularly frustrating the United bosses.

Many believe Ten Hag was fortunate to remain in the post beyond the summer, with United’s shock FA Cup final victory over Manchester City widely thought to have saved his bacon.

And former assistant Steve McClaren, who left his post in the summer and is now in charge of Jamaica, has revealed the game last season when he thought Ten Hag would be given the boot.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McClaren said: “Every day at Manchester United you’re under pressure. I lived with him for two years. On many, many occasions. After Brighton and Brentford [fans were] calling for his head after two games, and then [we] beat Liverpool 3-0. I remember last season, Crystal Palace 4-0, it could have been 8-0 and thinking that this is the end but [then] winning the next four games culminating in a cup final again and winning the cup.

“Erik is that kind of person who has the qualities to stick to the process. I was there at the beginning of the season when all this was going on – the recruitment, the thing with INEOS bringing in different coaches and I remember leaving there and the atmosphere was great. The atmosphere was great and the players they were recruiting were very good and the squad was building and developing.”