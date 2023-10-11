Ten Hag sack would ‘finish’ £47m flop’s Man Utd career after ‘disastrous’ start to season – pundit

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer thinks Andre Onana will be “finished” at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

Scott McTominay’s late double against Brentford on Saturday helped relieve some of the pressure on Ten Hag, who was staring down the barrel of a third consecutive home defeat.

The Dutch manager decided to replace veteran shot-stopper David De Dea with Onana in the summer, signing his former Ajax player from Inter for a reported £47million.

Many expected the Cameroonian international to be an instant hit at Old Trafford, but he has already cost his new team on several occasions.

The high-profile errors made by Onana have made people question Ten Hag’s decision to bring him in to replace De Gea and the latest to chime in is former Middlesbrough, Fulham, and Chelsea goalkeeper Schwarzer.

The Australian says he has never been convinced by Onana when it came to goalkeeping, noting that his supposed world-class ability with the ball at his feet has not been on show since his transfer to United.

“It’s interesting because Ten Hag obviously has brought in a number of ex-Ajax players that he’s worked with before in the Dutch League,” Schwarzer told Optus Sport.

“I’ve watched Onana quite a bit over the years. I know he played well, last year in Inter, but I’ve always questioned how good of a goalkeeper he is.

“I know, I know he’s good with his feet. But he’s also used to playing in leagues where they’re going to dominate the game where it’s in Ajax or whether it’s in Inter Milan and have a lot more time on the ball, they don’t get closed down as much.

“The energy and the high pace is not the same. So that was always a big question as well. So if he’s not doing well with his feet, what is he’s good at what is he good at?'”

Schwarzer then claimed that Onana is not as good as former Manchester City ‘keeper Claudio Bravo and will not have a future at Old Trafford if Ten Hag leaves.

“I actually think technically as a goalkeeper, I think he’s just okay,” he continued. “And I think we’re seeing that now.

“So his feet are not working very well. The team is not set up well enough. They haven’t probably got the players to help him out.

“We saw it with Claudio Bravo when he first went to Manchester City, very, very good goalkeeper his feet but got found out because technically, I think maybe not the best goalkeeper.

“I actually think Bravo is a better goalkeeper than Onana, let’s be honest. So yeah, absolute disaster. It couldn’t have gone any worse for Onana in his start at Old Trafford.

“I don’t know whether or not he’s going to be able to pull himself out of the trouble that he’s in. And I think if Ten Hag he loses his job, I think Onana will be finished.”

