According to reports, Zinedine Zidane would ‘prefer’ to join Premier League giants Manchester United over Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

The 51-year-old has previously had two spells as Real Madrid’s boss. He is regarded as one of the best managers in the world as he helped the Spanish giants win the Champions League three times and La Liga twice.

Zidane has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season but he has been heavily linked with a return to management ahead of the summer.

Several elite European clubs are on the lookout for a new boss before next season. Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Liverpool will all soon be without a manager.

Man Utd could also make a change as Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure. This season has been a horrible one for the Red Devils as while they remain in the FA Cup, they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely.

In the Premier League, Man Utd are winless in four games and they are seventh in the table with six games to go.

Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi have been mooted as potential replacements for Ten Hag, but they have also been linked with Zidane.

On Friday morning, a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claimed Bayern Munich are ‘one step away’ from appointing Zidane after they missed out on Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann, who have committed their futures to Bayer Leverkusen and Germany respectively.

Zidane ‘prefers’ Man Utd?

Despite this, a report from French outlet L’Equipe (via Caught Offside) claims Zidane ‘would prefer a move to Man Utd’.

L’Equipe notes that a deal between Zidane and Bayern Munich is ‘close’ but the German giants ‘face some hurdles’ before an agreement can be reached.

‘The German team are extremely keen on the prospect, but the three-time Champions League-winning manager with Real Madrid holds some reservations about the prospect. ‘He respects that Bayern would provide him with the chance to win titles immediately, but is thought to find the German language and life in Bavaria to be a major obstacle, with L’Équipe reporting that he is instead closely monitoring the situation at Manchester United. ‘INEOS have already been shown to be keen in the prospect of Zidane becoming the face of a new era at the English club, and while he also cannot speak the language, he currently has a better grasp of understanding it than German.’

