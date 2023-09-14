Ten Hag sacking mapped out as ex-Liverpool man tips Man Utd to axe Dutchman – ‘I have a feeling’

Manchester United have been tipped to sack Erik ten Hag “before” new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino leaves their Premier League rivals.

Ten Hag overcame several difficult moments to enjoy a strong debut season as Man Utd manager as he helped them win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

There was pre-season optimism at Man Utd and they were expected to kick on again under Ten Hag this season.

Despite this, they have endured a troublesome start to the new campaign with them losing two of their opening four Premier League games.

Ten Hag has also come under fire from some quarters over his handling of the Jadon Sancho situation after the winger missed United’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the international break.

The Dutchman said Sancho was left out because of his poor performances in training but the England international later claimed that he has been made to be a “scapegoat”.

Sancho’s Man Utd future is currently in doubt as the bad blood between him and Ten Hag may be too much to overcome.

Former Liverpool defender Luis Enrique has now predicted that Ten Hag “won’t be sacked this season”, but he cannot see the Premier League giants keeping him on for too much longer.

“I don’t think things are going to end well for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United,” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport.

“I loved the way he handled things last season, but with the Jadon Sancho situation this season, I don’t know why he did what he did in putting the whole dressing room against him.

“I have a feeling that Ten Hag won’t be sacked this season, but in the future, he will be sacked before the likes of Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

“After a very good season last season, I expected Manchester United to be in a much better position at the moment. Obviously, there have been other factors like the Jadon Sancho situation which Erik ten Hag spoke publicly about, as well as the Antony situation.”

Man Utd welcome Brighton to Old Trafford this weekend and this is a huge game for the home side. Enrique thinks the Red Devils will come unstuck in this fixture as he has backed Roberto De Zerbi’s side to win 2-1.

“Manchester United have reached the point now where if they start games poorly the atmosphere in the stadium turns,” Enrique added.

“The fans don’t necessarily turn against the players but they start to go against the owners and it almost makes the game seem less important.

“If Brighton start well at Old Trafford this weekend, then they can take advantage of that.

“I actually believe that, even though United are at home, the game is more than 50/50 in Brighton’s favour. That just shows the situation that Manchester United are in right now and I think Brighton will end up beating them 2-1.”

