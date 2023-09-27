Ten Hag responds to Sancho gaming sleep deprivation report as Man Utd return ‘up to him’

Jadon Sancho has been made to train away from the first team squad at Man Utd.

Erik ten Hag refused to comment on a report in Germany which claims Borussia Dortmund were put of re-signing Jadon Sancho due to his gaming habits, before again insisting his Manchester Unite return is “up to him”.

Sancho has been training with the academy players at United since he accused Ten Hag of lying over the reason for his omission from the squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month, and is now barred from all first-team facilities.

After the Dutch boss said Sancho had been left out for his lack of commitment in training, the former Borussia Dortmund star took to social media to refute his manager’s claim.

Sancho has so far refused to apologise to Ten Hag, and he will not make his United return unless he does so.

He could therefore move away from Old Trafford, and German outlet Bild claim Dortmund were looking into the possibility of re-signing the player they sold to United for €85m in the summer of 2021.

But they’ve been put off by United’s transfer demands – they reportedly want €60m – and disciplinary concerns including ‘being late for training’ and ‘flying away in a private jet for a day or two’, though ‘the biggest problem’ is his gaming habit.

The report claims ‘he often plays on the console or computer at night until the early hours of the morning’.

Asked if he was aware of Sancho’s gaming habits in his press conference after United’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, Ten Hag was quick to shut any questions about Sancho down.

“I don’t talk about personal issues and I don’t talk about players who are not available,” he said swiftly, before concluding his press conference.

Ten Hag was also asked in his post-match interview about Sancho deactivating his Instagram account, and whether that was a positive step towards rebuilding their relationship.

“I don’t know, it’s up to him,” Ten Hag responded. “I don’t comment on players who are not available.”

