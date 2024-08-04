Ten Hag says Sancho could start for Man Utd in new role for Premier League opener vs Fulham

Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho may start in a new role for Manchester United in their Premier League opener against Fulham as the pair put their differences aside.

Sancho was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund last season after he was banished from the first team by Ten Hag for calling the manager out on public.

Reports suggested the England international’s time at Old Trafford was over but he’s been brought back into the fold by Ten Hag on their pre-season tour of the United States and is in line to start against Fulham on August 16.

United have been hit hard by injuries ahead of the Premier League season and Ten Hag admits Sancho could start down the middle with Rasmus Hojlund rules out for six weeks and new signing Joshua Zirkzee requiring some time to adapt.

Speaking after his side’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the USA, Ten Hag said: “That’s what we can do [play Sancho in the middle] if we don’t have the availability of Rasmus, but of course, Joshua Zirkzee, he’s coming in, he’s started training. But you also have to consider that he’s not so long in training, so that will take time, and he has to adapt to English football and our way of playing as well.

“There is also, of course, Jadon, who can play as a striker. We know he can play in wide areas, but also as a false striker, he’s an option.

“Marcus has done it before [played up front] and he can do it, and it’s definitely an option. But I think he is most productive from the left, starting wide and coming inside. So when he can arrive there, he is most effective. But we have other options. We have Bruno who can play as a striker as well.”

Ten Hag said United’s lack of a clinical finisher cost them in their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in South Carolina on Sunday.

”Liverpool played well and took their chances,” said Ten Hag. “That is the absolute truth. We also created good chances, but we didn’t take them. We need to be more clinical there and efficient.

“I think in the end it’s maybe fatigue. We’ve been here for 12 or 13 days. In the end it was a tough game and maybe you miss the freshness and don’t have the power to be clinical.

“We created many chances and I would be concerned if we didn’t create chances. I’m pleased with the way we created chances out of open play, but also from good pressing situations and good counter-pressing situations.”

Sancho’s return to the United squad has taken many by surprise, but the winger says he’s enjoyed the tour with the Red Devils.

Asked by MUTV if he was happy to be back playing, he said: “Definitely, 100 per cent. 100 per cent, yes. It’s been nice, enjoying the weather, back with the lads, it’s been good. I love the facilities in America.

“Obviously when I have time off, I usually come to America. This is actually one of the places I do train before pre-season so it’s nice to be back. I wouldn’t say it’s home but yes, it’s a nice facility.”

Sancho hasn’t publicly apologised for his spat with Ten Hag, but the Dutch boss revealed earlier this summer that clear-the-air talks were productive.

“We spoke well,” Ten Hag said. “Anyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects well on that, then you draw a line and move on again.

“This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a terribly good player. I hope that the click still comes, and that he will contribute to our success.”