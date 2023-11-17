Ten Hag ‘singled out’ Man Utd quartet as ‘fighters’ as report reveals why Maguire has usurped Varane

Erik ten Hag sees Harry Maguire as one of his Manchester United “fighters” according to a report which explains why the England international has usurped Raphael Varane at Old Trafford.

Maguire came close to leaving United in the summer but failed to agree personal terms with West Ham, instead deciding to remain under Ten Hag and fight for his place in the team.

After just two substitute appearances in United’s first seven Premier League games of the season, Maguire has played every minute of their last five and drawn praise for his improvement.

“I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play,” Ten Hag said after their win over Sheffield United. “Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching. I am happy with his performance.”

ESPN report that sources close to Ten Hag have claimed the United boss has been impressed with Maguire’s attitude since being stripped of the captaincy in the summer and his role in trying to convince ousted England teammate Jadon Sancho to apologise after his spat with the Dutchman.

Maguire is now seen as one of only a few players Ten Hag can trust in a difficult second season in charge, with concerns over the commitment of some members of the squad leading the manager to pick “fighters”.

The report claims Ten Hag picked out Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho and Maguire – who twice looked as though he would have to be replaced due to injury – after the 1-0 win over Fulham for showing ‘fighting spirit’ in a game they couldn’t afford to lose.

Ten Hag was heavily criticised for selecting Evans, Maguire and Victor Lindelof in his back four in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, while World Cup-winner Raphael Varane watched from the bench.

But the manager explained that Maguire and Varane aren’t suited as centre-back partners because “the build-up is not that fluid when one of them is playing from the left centre-back position.”

In a straight choice between Maguire and Varane the England man got the nod and transfer speculation is now based around the former Real Madrid star, who reportedly has offers on the table from the Saudi Pro League and could be tempted by a January move.

