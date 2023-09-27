Ten Hag slammed for Amrabat call that goes against Ferguson legacy in Man Utd win

Erik ten Hag has been criticised for playing Sofyan Amrabat at left-back in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

With both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out injured and Sergio Reguilon ill, Ten Hag opted to play summer signing Amrabat on the left in what was his first start for the club.

Impressive though the Morocco international was, Tim Sherwood has hit out at Ten Hag for failing to utilise his academy options in the League Cup – something Sir Alex Ferguson was known for at Old Trafford.

“Where are the kids? Down the years, Man Utd would dip into their academy in a game like this,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special.

“You can make changes if you bring kids in. Bring the kid in who plays with the characteristics the manager plays with. At the moment, I don’t see those kids coming through.

“Amrabat would rather play in his correct position. He’s a signing they’ve been chasing all summer, so when he plays, he wants to be playing in his correct position, at No 6, not at full-back.

“So, bring in a kid, give him an opportunity. You’re at Old Trafford, against Palace who are making loads of changes. The kids will be able to swim.”

READ: Man Utd expectation now has to be three Old Trafford games, three victories

Ten Hag did start young stars Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho in the 3-0 win, but their involvement clearly wasn’t adequate for Sherwood.

Amrabat said after the game that there’s more to come from him as he continues to work towards full fitness after his injury in pre-season.

Speaking after the game, Amrabat told Sky Sports: ” Since I was a child, I worked hard for this, I worked very hard for this my whole career, my whole life. It’s amazing to play here.I told the manager I will play wherever the team needs me, even if it’s a goalkeeper.

“I will play wherever the team needs me. Today it was left-back, but today I had a bit of a free role. But it was nice, it was good. At the moment I am not at my best.

“I think it’s normal because I did not have a perfect pre-season because of my little injury. I trained the last two weeks very hard to be here again and 100% as soon as possible.”

MAILBOX: No Rashford? No Bruno? The Man Utd kids are alright, actually