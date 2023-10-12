Ten Hag slammed by Man Utd hero for ‘shady’ and ‘unprofessional’ transfer call

Erik ten Hag has been criticised for the ‘shady’ and ‘unprofessional’ manner in which he got rid of David de Gea this summer, according to former Manchester United midfielder Lee Sharpe.

De Gea left United as a free agent in July at the end of his contract, though it was rumoured a new deal had been agreed that was taken off the table at the last minute.

It’s claimed Ten Hag then offered the Spaniard another deal with a significant pay cut to stay at Old Trafford, at which point De Gea decided against it.

That decision has come under particular scrutiny due to the less than impressive start made by his replacement Andre Onana, who joined from Inter Milan for £47m.

Sharpe believes Ten Hag handled De Gea’s exit poorly, and made a hasty decision on a player who had been key part of the Untied side for 11 years.

“The goalkeeper situation was a little bit shady, to be fair,” Sharpe told Express.

“The way that David de Gea was quietly ushered out the building after the years he’d put in and the years of being Player of the Year at the club, keeping the team in games…

“Being such a good goalkeeper over the number of years he’s been there, just to be ushered out and swept away was a little bit disappointing and surprising, the way he [Ten Hag] got rid of him pretty hastily.

“I know there was talk of him going for a while, but the way he left was a little bit unprofessional.”

Onana – brought in due to his expertise with the ball at his feet – has made a number of high-profile errors since his arrival, and Sharpe isn’t convinced the Cameroon international is a good enough shot-stopper.

Sharpe said: “We’ve seen with Onana; he has been brought in for his outfield abilities, but with a goalkeeper, the first thing you need is for a goalkeeper to stop shots.

“Unfortunately, he’s made a couple of unforced errors, which have really put him under the spotlight and under pressure.

“He seems like the type of guy who’s got a strong character. I’m sure the manager knows enough about him to know he’s good enough for the club.

“He probably is good enough for a ball-playing goalkeeper, but it’s just whether he can keep the shots out and keep clean sheets, and he’s struggling to do that at the moment.”

