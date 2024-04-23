Ten Hag calls media ‘a disgrace’ after ’embarrassing’ reaction to Man Utd win over Coventry

Erik ten Hag has has called the media “a disgrace” for their reaction to Manchester United’s dramatic FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City.

The Red Devils advanced to the final of the competition by the skin of their teeth on Sunday, winning the tie on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Erik ten Hag to the media: You are a disgrace

They had been cruising with 20 minutes to go but the Championship side scored three late goals to send the tie to extra time.

Coventry thought they had won it in the 122nd minute but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Speaking after the penalty shoot-out victory, Ten Hag insisted he was not embarrassed, but insisted United “got away with it”.

“I can’t say that word (embarrassment) because, at the end of the day, it’s about the achievement,” he said.

“I see the mistakes we make – we can’t look away from it – but it’s not an embarrassment. It’s a huge achievement.

“Even the big team from United, a decade ago, only achieved the final three times. We now have two times in two years. So that’s a good performance.

“I see we can play in very high levels but in the same match we can also go very low. That’s not explainable. It has to do with managing the game.

“I have to teach my players, clearly. We have to do better in such occasions.

“On several occasions we’ve let the result slip away but today we got away with it.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag heading for sack as new name enters the race between underwhelming Man Utd contenders

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Sheffield United this midweek, Ten Hag slammed the media for their ‘disgraceful’ response to Sunday’s result.

“You asked me after Sunday if we were embarrassed,” he said. “The reaction from you [the media] is embarrassing. It is a disgrace.”

The Red Devils’ new technical director Jason Wilcox was in attendance at Wembley and Ten Hag has revealed he met him for the first time on Monday.

“I met him yesterday, for the first time,” the Dutchman revealed. “From Monday on we will go forward. I know his profile. I am looking forward to our partnership.”

Providing team news for the clash against Chris Wilder’s side, Ten Hag revealed Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are “doubtful” but captain Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho should be available.

“Garnacho, took him off, think he will be fine,” he said. “Assess Scott, really doubtful, Marcus doubtful, Bruno hand, think he can make it.

“Yes, but we have to win every game. That is what United stands for. We have to qualify for Europe.”

READ NEXT: Antony being a prick has opened gates of hellish football opinions