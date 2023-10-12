Ten Hag started Maguire ‘against his will’; Man Utd ‘will do everything in their power’ to get rid in January

Manchester United “will do everything in their power” to sell Harry Maguire in January as he is “100% not good enough to play” for the Red Devils.

That’s according pundit and professional ray of sunshine Paul Parker, who claims United boss Erik ten Hag wouldn’t have started the England international if he had any choice.

The last gasp win against the Bees was Maguire’s first Premier League start of the season, and it was his header that set up Scott McTominay’s winner.

Parker dismissed that moment as Maguire doing “his job”, though we would suggest assists aren’t typically a centre-back’s bread and butter, and why is a footballer doing their job a bad thing in any case?

Anyway, we don’t have the time or resources to dwell on Parker’s lunacy, but his quotes are a good laugh.

He told mybettingsites.co.uk: “Harry Maguire did okay against Brentford but so did Jonny Evans. He had a better game than Maguire even though people are praising him for winning that header in the end. But that’s his job.

“Has his ego improved Man United in the backline? Certainly not and the manager knows that. Erik ten Hag was forced into a situation where he had to use Maguire but it was not of his own free will.

“Maguire shouldn’t be at Manchester United. He is 100% not good enough to play for this club. As much as people are hoping that he can rejuvenate his Man United career, I see no chance of that happening.

“I think every game with Harry Maguire is a jeopardy game and it’s a test. Even the game against Sheffield United will be a test because they will believe that they can get something out of the game when they see Maguire’s name in the starting lineup.

“We know that the club wants to sell him and they will do everything in their power to do so in January.”

Maguire said this week that there will come a time, perhaps sooner rather than later, when he will have to consider his future at United, with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

He said: “I mean, I’m not going to sit here all my life and play once every month and if it carries on then I’m sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things.

“But, honestly, at the moment I’m fully focused on two games for England, two big games.

“Then I’m fully focused on fighting and trying to get back my place at Manchester United and helping the team climb up the league to where we should be.”

