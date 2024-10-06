Erik ten Hag has handed both Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans starts for Manchester United in their crunch clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ten Hag is under significant pressure at United with his side now 14th in the Premier League having picked up just two wins from their opening six games of the season.

£39m summer signing Matthijs de Lift and Lisandro Martinez have formed the centre-back partnership for much of the season so far but both have been dropped as United go to Villa Park on Sunday.

Maguire and Evans come in to the starting lineup having come off the bench midweek to save the day against Porto.

Manuel Ugarte was dropped to the bench for that 3-3 draw after his less than impressive full debut against Tottenham and has been left out again, though Kobbie Mainoo is back and partners Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Marcus Rashford – hooked at half-time in the name of ‘rotation’ despite scoring against Porto – starts in a front three with Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

Jaden Philogene has been handed another start for Villa after his impressive display against Bayern Munich, while Leon Bailey, who was substituted as a substitute in the win over the Bundesliga giants on Wednesday, is also in from the off.

Jhon Duran again starts on the bench for Villa ahead of his inevitable introduction and goal.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Barkley; Philogene, Rogers, Bailey; Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Carlos, Durán, Buendía, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Bogarde, Swinkels, Young.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelöf, De Ligt, Martínez, Zirkzee, Diallo, Casemiro, Antony, Ugarte.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Five Aston Villa v Man Utd fiascos to ensure Ten Hag is sacked on Sunday

👉 Man Utd signing warned he could flop ‘hard’ and told which club he should have joined instead

👉 So-called crisis club Man United among four still flawless in Premier League point-spaffing table

Erik ten Hag insisted ahead of his side’s trip to Villa Park that they have a “strong mentality” despite their difficult start to the season.

“This team has the belief that they don’t give up,” Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Villa Park.

“They have a strong mentality but in some other parts they have to step up. If you want to win trophies in some areas we have to improve.

“We are in there together. The leadership team, the staff, we bought again new young players and we have to integrate them. It takes time. In top football you don’t get time. They have to perform immediately but that is not always realistic. It needs time.

“We have more positions where we need time. I was pleased with the return of Hojlund. Hopefully he is now fit and keeps improving in his fitness levels and has a more consistent fit season that will help us.

“More areas where we will improve definitely and this team can grow and improve. We will see where we are at the end of the season.”