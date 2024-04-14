Erik ten Hag was not having any of it

Perhaps the most innocuous question in history apparently forced Erik ten Hag to storm out of his Man Utd press conference after the Bournemouth draw.

Man Utd held Bournemouth to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, coming from behind twice to secure a point as his side extended their current run of poor form to one win in their last seven Premier League games.

The result almost meant that Man Utd went seventh below Newcastle on goal difference after the Magpies thrashed Spurs earlier in the day. West Ham are two points behind the Red Devils; Chelsea are six back with two games in hand.

That opens up the prospect of Manchester United recording their worst Premier League finish ever, which currently stands at seventh from the David Moyes season in 2013/14.

That subject being broached was apparently too much for Ten Hag, who left his post-match press conference early when it was brought up.

“Erik, there’s a danger you get caught in seventh place,” a reporter began. “You fall below seventh, that would be the worst finish in Premier League history for United. Can you…do you think you’re going to be above…”

Before they could finish, Ten Hag interrupted by saying, “I don’t comment on that question,” before walking out.

“That is not important at the moment,” the manager added. The reported then added: “I tried!”

In a different interview, Ten Hag admitted it was “not enough” from Man Utd and “the truth is today, we didn’t deserve more”.

“In the end, if you allow them so many chances in the first half, as a team you don’t deserve more. You have to take control, don’t give chances and score goals for yourself.

“It’s up to them… In this moment, with all the problems we have, we played to our levels and did very good to our levels.

“But you have to do it throughout the game, right until stoppage-time, and the last four games we dropped points from winning positions. Today, we were in losing positions and fought back.

“But coming into losing positions is totally unnecessary. We lost the ball three times in the areas where we should not lose those balls. They [United’s players] were not always well-organised, especially on the right side where there came some gaps for the opposition to benefit from it. We should have done this better.

“Second half, we took more responsibility and we closed that side… [There were] individual mistakes, we have players who can do better with the ball. On the right side, go with your opponent, that is your job, close it. It’s a small part in it, it’s about collaboration, but the main part is discipline.”

