Ten Hag tipped to drop Man Utd star after summer signing was ‘left out to dry’ – ‘waste of time’

Paul Merson thinks Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat deserves a start in midfield when Erik ten Hag’s side face Brentford this weekend.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the new season as they have lost four of their opening seven Premier League games.

Matters got worse for the Premier League giants in midweek as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat against Galatasaray in the Champions League group stages.

Man Utd are now rock bottom in Group A after losing their first two games following their return to the elite European competition.

There is a lot of pressure on Ten Hag‘s team ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game at Old Trafford against Brentford.

Thankfully for United, Brentford are also out of form as they are without a win in five Premier League games.

Merson is expecting this weekend’s clash at Old Trafford to finish as a 1-1 draw. The pundit has questioned Andre Onana and Casemiro, but he feels sorry for Amrabat, who was “left out to dry against Galatasaray”.

“Galatasary aren’t the greatest team in the world, but they wreaked absolute havoc at Old Trafford this week,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Ten Hag has got big calls to make – they keep doing the same things and getting the same results. They’ve lost four of their last five games and are smashing every negative record at the moment.

“David de Gea won the Golden Glove last season, and it isn’t like he was letting in a million goals. Andre Onana has already made his fair share of errors.

“I want my goalkeepers to save shots – I’m not worried about how good he is with his feet. Onana’s struggling at the moment and is trying to make passes that are not on. He’s just got to get the simple things right.

“Why would you bring in Amrabat only to play him at left-back? That decision cost Ten Hag a Champions League game. I wouldn’t be surprised if they left Casemiro out here – you’ve got to give Amrabat a chance in midfield. They left him out to dry against Galatasaray – it’s a waste of time and it shouldn’t be happening.

“I want to pick Man United here, but it’s so hard to back them at the moment. They’re hard to watch and defend terribly, and I think they could draw against Brentford.”

