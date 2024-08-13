Ten Hag tipped to be ‘sacked first’ as Man Utd are backed to replace him with ‘clever appointment’

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be the first managerial casualty of the upcoming Premier League season.

Ten Hag came under heavy scrutiny last season as his side finished eighth in the Premier League. However, he did manage to deliver silverware as his side beat Man City in the FA Cup final.

While Ten Hag is still in post for the time being, the Dutchman still needs to win over some of his doubters in the upcoming season.

He has been backed in the transfer window so far with the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. The club are also expected to complete deals for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Expectations will be much higher for the Red Devils coming into this season and Agbonlahor has predicted Ten Hag to be the first manager sacked.

“If we’re talking about being sacked, I’m going to say Ten Hag,” Agbonlahor told Aceodds when asked who will be sacked first.

“I look at the three teams that will come up and I think their managers will get time because it’s going to be so tough for them unless they’re losing 10 in every game. I think Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton managers will get time. I’m going to go with Ten Hag.

“I just don’t look at this Manchester United team any better than last season. Especially with Yoro injured. Especially with Hojlund out for a period of time as well.

“How will Zirkzee start? There’s a lot of pressure. And teams now look forward to going to Old Trafford. It’s like a day out to go and get a result. I really think that Ten Hag is the one that I’d say would be sacked first.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd: Souness slams ‘lightweight’ De Ligt with £43m ‘squad player’ tipped to flop in Prem

👉 Man Utd slash asking price for in-demand star as Ten Hag is warned of ‘big disaster’ if sale is made

👉 Romano confirms ‘dream’ Man Utd signing after £60m deal as Forest alternative emerges

Agbonlahor also has a theory that if Man Utd do pull the trigger on Ten Hag, they will replace him with Ruud van Nistelrooy who recently returned to the club as assistant manager.

“I said this about ten days ago and I got a lot of stick-off Manchester United fans saying that I’m being negative already, but I just don’t see Van Nistelrooy being so early in his managerial career at PSV, he’s had a season without being a manager. I don’t see him coming to Manchester United to be a number two for the long term.

“He saw the history of Manchester United with Solskjaer, with Carrick. He knows that after 10 – 15 games, Manchester United are in really poor form, it’s an easy option then for the Manchester United hierarchy to say, okay, Ten Hag is gone and Van Nistelrooy, you come and take the team to the end of the season.

“We know Manchester United are really focused on not rushing into bringing in a new manager. It just makes sense. So, I think it’s a clever appointment from Manchester United. But if I was Ten Hag, I’d be looking over my shoulder.”

More: Man Utd | Erik ten Hag | Premier League