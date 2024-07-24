Erik ten Hag reportedly thinks one signing could ‘unlock’ £86m Manchester United flop Antony as he eyes another reunion with a former Ajax player.

The Dutch head coach picked out Antony as a priority target ahead of his first season at Man Utd and the Brazil international joined the club from Ajax for around £86m.

New signing to ‘unlock’ Antony?

Antony has been heavily criticised in recent seasons as he has not come close to justifying his price tag after Man Utd massively overpaid to sign him.

The 24-year-old only managed to contribute with a goal and an assist in his 29 Premier League appearances last season and it has been suggested that he could be sold this summer.

Before Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover, Man Utd were marred by major missteps in the transfer market as they wasted money on disappointing signings.

Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team have moved to take the club forward since taking control at Old Trafford earlier this year. Around £90m has already been spent to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Several more signings are expected at Man Utd before this summer transfer window closes, with the addition of a new centre-back, centre-midfielder and winger understood to be among their priorities.

Man Utd could also look to sign a new right-back as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Wan-Bissaka was one of United’s better performers last season and his versatility was useful, but Portugal international Diogo Dalot is firmly placed as Ten Hag’s first-choice right-back.

According to a report from The Times, ‘Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich is thought to be among their targets’ in the right-back department.

Since Ten Hag’s been at the club, Man Utd have largely focused on signing players who worked with the Dutchman at Ajax or have previously played in the Eredivisie, with Antony, Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia fitting into this category.

26-year-old Morocco international Mazraoui previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax. He joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mazraoui has made 55 appearances for Bayern Munich over the past two seasons, but he’s available for around £21m this summer.