Former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly on RB Leipzig’s shortlist of managers with current boss Marco Rose under severe pressure.

Leipzig have lost all five of their Champions League matches this season and are without a win in the Bundesliga since October 26.

They have lost three of their last four in the league, conceding nine goals in their previous two league matches, and could sack manager Rose.

Ten Hag is one manager reportedly on the German club’s shortlist. The Dutchman is available after being sacked by Man Utd in October.

The Red Devils appointed Ruben Amorim as Ten Hag’s replacement. The 39-year-old has started well but faces a tricky test at Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

The decision to sack Ten Hag was right but the timing was not. The club’s hierarchy decided to extend his contract in the summer despite their worst finish in Premier League history.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd in ‘concrete talks’ over £83m transfer as Man City ‘intensify efforts’ to hijack move

👉 Ruben Amorim reveals Man Utd summer signing ‘could’ make highly-anticipated debut v Arsenal

Winning the FA Cup saved the former Ajax boss from losing his job at the end of last season but a miserable start to 2024/25 resulted in his dismissal.

It is unclear whether Ten Hag is eager to jump straight back into a job after two gruelling years at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag to Leipzig? Ex-Man Utd boss on their ‘list’

Regardless, he is a manager ‘on Leipzig’s list’ with Rose under pressure, according to Sky Sport Germany journalist Patrick Berger.

Berger claims that former Benfica boss Roger Schmidt is ‘a candidate if Rose does not manager the turnaround’ having been ‘close to taking’ the Leipzig job in 2022.

Schmidt has experience working with the Red Bull franchise, managing Austrian outfit RB Salzburg between 2012 and 2014.

However, the German ‘does not currently want to take over a club’ after being sacked by Benfica in August and ‘does not actually want to take on a new challenge before the summer’.

Berger confirms that ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘has also been on Leipzig’s list recently’ with the Bundesliga side’s next match against Eintracht Frankfurt being treated as a ‘final’ and ‘the most important game of the first half of the season’.

On top of the Sky report, Berger wrote on X: ‘A candidate at RB Leipzig if Marco Rose does not manage the turnaround: Roger Schmidt.

‘The top coach was already close to taking over at Cottaweg in 2022. At the time, however, he was under contract in Eindhoven. Also a topic again due to his Salzburg past.

‘According to Sky information, Schmidt does not currently want to take over a club. A move to a club in the winter is difficult to imagine.

‘After his engagement at Benfica Lisbon, the native Westphalian does not actually want to take on a new challenge before the summer. It would take a lot of persuasion from Mintzlaff and Co.

‘With Lisbon, the former Leverkusen coach is in the final stages of terminating his contract, which runs until 2026. In Portugal, he recently earned around €12m gross!

‘Erik ten Hag, who is currently without a club, has also been on Leipzig’s list recently.’

👉 MORE: Man Utd news | Erik ten Hag archives | Next Premier League manager to be sacked