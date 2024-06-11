‘Ten Hag to stay at Man Utd’ after Ratlcliffe’s end-of-season review with contract talks planned

Manchester United have opted against sacking Erik ten Hag and will open negotiations over a new contract, according to David Ornstein.

Ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford has been uncertain for several months with new Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly keen on appointing one of Mauricio Pochettino, Gareth Southgate or Thomas Tuchel.

There were reports that the Dutch manager would be sacked following the Red Devils’ FA Cup final clash against rivals Manchester City.

However, a stunning victory for Ten Hag’s side gave Ratcliffe and his sidekicks a decision to make.

And following the longest end-of-season review of all time, Man Utd will not sack Ten Hag and will potentially offer him a new contract.

This is according to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, who says the club ‘held talks’ with the 54-year-old on Tuesday and have decided to move forward with him as manager.

After such uncertainty, it is claimed that Ten Hag’s current deal – which is set to expire next June, though there is the option for a further 12 months – will be extended in a huge show of faith from Ratcliffe.

The report states:

‘But at the end of a process led by United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford, the choice was made to move forward with Ten Hag.’

More to follow…