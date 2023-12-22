Ten Hag told £70m Man Utd star has saved Ratcliffe a fortune after Neville makes City transfer claim

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverly thinks teenager Kobbie Mainoo will save the Premier League giants £60-70m.

The Red Devils are enduring a pretty disastrous season under Erik ten Hag as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League. They have also exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely.

The emergence of Mainoo has arguably been the main positive for Man Utd this season as he has flourished in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder was thrown in at the deep end in away games against Everton and Liverpool but he shone as Man Utd picked up four points.

Having proven himself in difficult circumstances, Mainoo is now expected to feature regularly for Man Utd in the coming months as they attempt to turn a corner under Ten Hag.

Mainoo bursting onto the scene is a major boost for Man Utd ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover, which should be completed within the next couple of weeks.

Newcastle director Dan Ashworth is being heavily linked with a move to Man Utd. He will be busy following his switch to Old Trafford, but Mainoo’s recent form will mean that the signing of a new defensive midfielder will be less of a priority.

Former United player Cleverly has been impressed by Mainoo, who has enjoyed a “great start to his career”.

“The biggest positive, not just from the Liverpool game, has been the emergence of Mainoo,” Cleverley said in an interview with Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“He looks very assured, very calm and composed on the ball and a good decision maker. He keeps on impressing; it’s always nice when you don’t have to spend £60-70m on a player because he’s on your books already.

“I think (Erik ten Hag) has managed him well, he had a great game at Goodison, and then he took him out of the limelight. We can’t expect too much from him too soon. But this has been a great start to his career.”

Following Mainoo’s impressive showing in Man Utd’s 3-0 win over Everton, club legend Gary Neville suggested that he “looked liked a Man City player”.

“I always judge players when it’s the most difficult part of the game. When Manchester United had their most difficult period in that first half just before half time for 20 minutes I thought he was the only player who showed up, the only player who still looked like himself,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him, and it hurts to say this, I hope people can take this in the right spirit… he looked like a Manchester City player.

“Honestly, I was watching him and thinking, ‘that’s a player that Pep Guardiola will be looking at and thinking, I want him in my midfield, that’s what my midfield players do’.”