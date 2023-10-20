Ten Hag told he must follow in Fergie’s footsteps by giving ‘free role’ to Man Utd star just like Cantona

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker reckons Erik ten Hag needs to give Bruno Fernandes a “free role” like Eric Cantona under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils, who face Sheffield United on Saturday night, have been struggling to score goals this season with Ten Hag’s side only managing to hit the back of the net nine times in eight Premier League matches.

Fernandes has been brilliant creatively since joining Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 but he has just two goals and two assists in ten matches in all competitions this term.

And Parker is urging Man Utd boss Ten Hag to give Fernandes a “free role” in the team as he is a talisman like Cantona when Ferguson was manager.

Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk: “When Cantona came to Manchester United we were told by Sir Alex Ferguson to give Cantona the ball which is an easy thing to do.

“It seems like the players would rather do something with the ball themselves to make their own story rather than play for the team.

“Fernandes can do ridiculous things and lose his head but it’s because he’s frustrated. He believes in his ability which isn’t a bad thing.

“I think you’ve got to give him a free role or get him in a position that will be beneficial to him and the team and I don’t think Ten Hag has figured it out.

“I don’t think he’s being used the best way. We’ve seen him being played out wide and unless you feed him he doesn’t get in the game.”

“When that happens he feels obliged to make something happen straight away and he doesn’t do things simply when he should. It’s because he’s frustrated.”

“He feels he has to make his mark on the game. He did it against Burnley with that volley. But overall he has struggled. The signings that have come into midfield have changed things around for him.”

Parker thinks Ten Hag’s midfield signings have caused issues this season at Man Utd, he added: “Ten Hag has used Mount behind the striker and it’s not working at all. Mount needs to be making third man runs behind the striker to create space for Hojlund.

“It’s not working and it’s a waste to have Fernandes out wide unless you give him the ball. Casemiro, Ambrabat, Mount and Fernandes. How is Ten Hag going to figure that one out? The manager has got big big problems.”

On Fernandes being captain, Parker continued: “I don’t think he should be captain of Manchester United. He’s not the kind of person that should have that position because of the way he is. Is he someone to lead?

“He’s someone to pull something out of the bag when things aren’t going well.”