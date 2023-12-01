Ten Hag told to show ‘more respect’ for Man Utd pair ex-Red Devil warns of ‘risky strategy’

Erik ten Hag has told to show Manchester United pair Raphael Varane and Casemiro “more respect” as the “risky strategy” of leaving the experienced pair out in the cold could come back to bite him.

Varane hasn’t started a game since the 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in early November, while Casemiro was hooked at half-time in his last league outing against Brentford in October, before a significant injury ruled him out.

There are reports of both Casemiro and Varane being surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe said to be looking at alternatives in their positions ahead of his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club.

But former United striker Louis Saha believes dropping players with such experience is a “risky strategy” from Ten Hag, who should perhaps show the former Real Madrid stars “more respect” at Old Trafford.

“The thing I can see with ten Hag is he tends to be willing to make more harsh selection decisions on the players that have way more experience than the young players who still have a lot to learn,” the former France striker told BettingOdds.com.

“These players are the finished product, and it’s clear ten Hag will say if you don’t perform for two or three games then you are out, which maybe gives a strong message to the rest of the players that if Varane or Casemiro can be dropped, then anybody can be.

“That could be good, but it is a risky strategy for ten Hag. I feel like you have to give those players a bit more respect because they didn’t join United to sit on the bench.”

United’s league form has picked up of late but they’re on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League after their draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

“We are going in the right direction, so I know we will be successful in the long term, but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games,” Ten Hag said after the 3-3 draw with Galatasaray. “It’s not about individuals. Of course, individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it, but it’s always about the team.”

