Erik ten Hag ‘worried’ about Man Utd star as Paul Scholes backs two players to ‘make a big difference’

Pundit Owen Hargreaves has explained why he thinks head coach Erik ten Hag is “worried” about Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils have made a disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign. Last weekend’s 2-1 home win against Brentford was only their third of the season and they are 12th in the Premier League.

In the Europa League, Man Utd are winless in their three group games as they have drawn their first three matches.

On Thursday night, Ten Hag‘s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce. Christian Eriksen opened the scoring but Youssef En-Nesyri levelled the game after the break as the two sides shared the points.

Ten Hag’s team selection was bizarre as summer signing Noussair Mazraoui was operated in the No.10 role, while Victor Lindelof started at centre-back and Lisandro Martinez was at left-back.

Paul Scholes admitted he was “confused” by Ten Hag’s decision to play full-back Mazraoui in an attacking role.

Scholes said: “I’m confused by it. I even think his explanation of it was confusing.

“I think Eriksen is perfect for that. I hope Mazraoui understands better what he has to do than I do. I found it difficult to understand [Ten Hag’s explanation]. I don’t see him as a No.10.”

Ten Hag also rested Hojlund and Casemiro. Scholes thinks these two players would have “made a big difference” had they started.

“I think if he played Hojlund and Casemiro tonight they would have made a big difference,” Scholes said on TNT Sport.

“I know there’s games coming up but Erik ten Hag needs to win games now so play your best players.”

Hargreaves agreed with Scholes and explained why he thought Hojlund didn’t start against Fenerbahce.

He added: “I think I’d have to agree. He [Ten Hag] is worried about Hojlund and his minutes, he knows he needs him for West Ham at the weekend.

“I definitely would have played Casemiro. [Manuel] Ugarte played really well, he looked good, but offensively United didn’t show much.

“It was a fair result in the end. I don’t think United can expect to go there and win right now, given their form. But three points after three [Europa League] games isn’t good enough, clearly.”

Interestingly, Ten Hag said post-match that draws against Porto and Fenerbahce are a positive outcome for Man Utd.

“From two tough away games, Porto and Fenerbahce, we take two points, which is a result,” Ten Hag said.

“But of course when you are taking the lead, and especially the way you can see the goal, starting with the free-kick played straight in our block. It shouldn’t happen.

“Then it’s like a simple one cross and a goal. After that and also before that we had chances to make a second goal, so 2-0 up or afterwards 2-1 but we didn’t take our chances.”