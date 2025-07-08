Liverpool reportedly want to sign a versatile midfielder, as underlined by their interest in Arne Slot’s former Feyenoord player Orkun Kokcu, now at Benfica.

Kokcu is only 24 and can play deep, as a natural box-to-box midfielder, or as a No.10. With his age and style taken into account, here are 10 midfielders the Reds should consider this summer.

Orkun Kokcu (Benfica)

Let’s stick with the most likely candidate (considering he’s actually been linked with a transfer to Anfield). Kokcu scored seven and assisted seven in 33 Liga Portugal appearances last season and notched another two assists for Benfica at the Club World Cup.

The 2022/23 Netherlands Footballer of the Year knows Liverpool head coach Arne Slot very well having worked together at Feyenoord. When playing for the Slot machine, the Turkish international claimed his boss was “the best coach in the world”. High praise indeed, and sure to stand him in good stead when Slot pitches Kokcu to Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

Benfica reportedly want around £34million for Kokcu, which is hardly ridiculous, especially considering how much they’ve received for players from Premier League clubs in years gone by.

Slot wants more options in the middle of the park and his former player would be a brilliant signing.

Joey Veerman (PSV)

Sticking with Slot’s Dutch and Eredivisie roots, Veerman is another player he should consider this summer. He’d be a tidy upgrade on Wataru Endo, who could be moved on if a midfielder is being targeted.

There might be doubts over Veerman’s physical attributes, especially considering he’d be coming to Our League, but technically, he is outstanding. A world-class passer and set-piece taker, the 26-year-old can produce something out of nothing, and would replace the free-kick and corner-taking ability missing now that Trent Alexander-Arnold plays for Real Madrid.

He has 34 assists across the last three Eredivisie seasons and has played 16 times for the Netherlands.

Yunus Musah (AC Milan)

Former Arsenal academy player and current United States international Musah reportedly has an agreement to join Napoli, but it’s gone very quiet. Fabrizio Romano hasn’t posted on X about that transfer since June 11, which makes it entirely irrelevant.

If he’s wanted by the champions of Italy, then he’s good enough for the champions of England, certainly as a back-up option to Ryan Gravenberch. There is also reported interest from Wolves, which might suggest otherwise…

The 22-year-old already has 47 caps for the USMNT but did not feature at the Gold Cup as Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished as runners-up to now 10-time winners Mexico.

Douglas Luiz (Juventus)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Luiz is a little older than most on this list at 27, but he’s Premier League proven and available for transfer, which makes him an interesting proposition.

It’s not happened for Luiz at Juventus after such a fruitful spell at Villa Park and he reportedly wants to return to England, with Manchester United interested, the poor sod.

The 18-cap Brazilian joined the Old Lady in an odd PSR-influenced transfer last summer and only played 27 times in what could end up being his only season at the club. In those matches, he didn’t manage a single goal contribution. He scored nine and assisted five in the 2023/24 Premier League.

Andy Diouf (RC Lens)

Only 22 years young, Diouf has played twice for a France team absolutely stacked in midfield. He’s been impressive for Lens in Ligue 1 after joining from Swiss side FC Basel for €14million in 2023. He spent 2022/23 on loan at Basel, was signed from Stade Rennes for a measly €5.5m, and flipped for a quick profit straight away.

Burnley and Crystal Palace are the clubs currently linked with the young Frenchman. The former reportedly agreed an €18m fee with Lens, and if he’s available for that price, more clubs have to be all over it; Diouf’s ceiling is very high.

Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

Back to a Slot compatriot we go. Currently at Ajax, the 23-year-old is another player capable of playing deep, slap bang in the middle, or in behind the striker.

Taylor has a respectable 23 assists and 34 goals in 165 matches for the Dutch giants after coming through the club’s youth academy, and will be a player Slot has watched countless times. Fifteen goal involvements in the Eredivisie last term was impressive for someone who mostly plays as a No.8, and it would be intriguing to see if he can carry his form over to the Premier League, if signed by the Reds.

Anton Stach (Hoffenheim)

More of a natural defensive midfielder, Stach is also capable of filling in at centre-back, as he has done many times for Hoffenheim in Pellegrino Matarazzo’s three-at-the-back system. Matarazzo left Hoffenheim in November and current manager Christian Ilzer has been using the German international in a deep midfield pairing.

He has two Germany caps and somehow managed to impress in a very poor team last term, making six appearances in the Europa League as well as being available for 30 of his side’s 34 Bundesliga games.

At 6’3″, Stach is a physically imposing midfielder, who despite being restricted to a deeper role over the last year or so, can play anywhere you fancy. Check his Transfermarkt and you’ll find he’s played in seven different positions, including centre-forward and on both wings.

Sasa Lukic (Fulham)

If Liverpool want to recruit from within the Premier League, they might fancy adding Fulham midfielder Lukic, for what shouldn’t be much more than £15million, if even that much.

Brentford’s Christian Norgaard would have been nice, but he’s off to Arsenal and into his 30s anyway, so Slot probably wouldn’t have considered it.

Lukic deserves a lot of praise for how he stepped up following Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich. Many people – myself included – expected the Cottagers to struggle massively without their dominant midfield general, but they somehow managed to improve with more emphasis on attack, adding a goalscoring midfielder in Emile Smith Rowe.

The Serbian international wouldn’t be a glamorous signing by any stretch, but he’d be a solid squad player for Liverpool.

Gedson Fernandes (Besiktas)

Previously recommended to newly-promoted side Leeds United, we’re now saying Fernandes is good enough for actual Premier League champions Liverpool.

Fernandes – yes, the one who played 14 times for Tottenham – has been brilliant for Besiktas in Turkey, and is definitely good enough to finally have a proper go in a top-five European league. He might reek of a Saudi move, but providing back-up for Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister is much less boring.

In 49 matches across all competitions last season, Fernandes scored 12 and assisted three, mostly playing as an out-and-out central midfielder but also playing in the 10.

Salvatore Esposito (Spezia)

You might think it’s pretty bold to include someone playing in the second tier in Italy, and you’d be right. Yet, here we are, living in a world where someone playing in the second tier in Italy is being recommended to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has impressed enough in Serie B to earn an Italy cap, playing 26 minutes against England in the Nations League back in 2022. Sure, he hasn’t played for his country since, but it’s hard to care when we’re wrapping this one up.

Spezia came close to gaining promotion to Serie A, but were beaten by Cremonese 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off final.

