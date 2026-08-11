According to reports, as many as ten players ‘could be leaving’ Liverpool, while there is bad news regarding their pursuit of Bradley Barcola.

On Monday, Liverpool completed the signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on loan with an option to buy for around 55 million euros.

Araujo is their third summer signing after Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, but they still have a lot to do in this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool are yet to sign a top-level replacement for Mohamed Salah, while they could also recruit a striker, midfielder, right-back and/or left-back. What does their dream XI look like now?

Andoni Iraola is currently short of options in several positions, but a new report from The Athletic claims ten Liverpool players could leave the club before this transfer window closes.

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Curtis Jones is the first player mentioned because he ‘remains a target’ for Inter Milan, though they are currently unwilling to meet Liverpool’s 40 million euro asking price.

Forwards Cody Gakpo, who has ‘interest’ from Tottenham Hotspur, and Federico Chiesa, who ‘continues to weigh up alternatives’, are also mentioned as possible departures.

The remaining exits will be youngsters, with it noted that ‘a number of youngsters will be loaned out but not all before the start of the season, as they may be needed as cover’.

Calum Scalon is reportedly ‘likely to be among the first to move’ amid interest from Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

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Six more potential exits revealed as Bradley Barcola update emerges

Regarding other exits, the report claims:

‘As previously reported, QPR are interested in Luke Chambers. James McConnell has a stack of clubs in the Championship showing admiration as well as Leicester City in League One. Kieran Morrison’s performances on tour have opened up new loan opportunities, including a couple in the Netherlands. ‘Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Koumas are likely to stick around a little longer before decisions are made on their next steps, but Ifeanyi Ndukwe is expected to leave after the friendly with Como on Sunday.’

Regarding incomings, it has been widely reported that PSG winger Barcola is Liverpool’s leading option to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah.

Barcola is reportedly keen on the move after informing PSG of his desire to leave, but his current club are said to want around £128m and Liverpool are not currently close to this fee.

The same report claims: ‘Discussions over bringing Bradley Barcola in from Paris Saint-Germain have continued, but Liverpool remain no closer to agreeing a fee, with the two clubs’ valuations still considerably apart.’

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