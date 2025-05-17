Raphinha quickly established himself as a big fish in a relatively small pond for Leeds, flourishing under Marcelo Bielsa and later Jesse Marsch in the Premier League – almost single-handedly keeping the Whites up under the latter.

A big-money move was inevitable after relegation was narrowly survived in the 2021/22 season, and Raphinha soon departed for FC Barcelona. Times were tough initially in Spain, but in 2024, Raphinha transformed into one of the best attackers in the world.

Promoted sides have had a tough time of late, with the last six going straight back down. If Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United or Sunderland want to avoid the same fate, they may need to unearth their own Raphinha – someone clearly a cut above their team-mates who can help keep them afloat.

Here are 10 such suggestions for those promoted sides – mainly Leeds, given that’s where the man himself made his mark, and they have more pull than the others.

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Reportedly wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool, Leeds would be doing very well to land Rayan Cherki this summer. But it’s not entirely out of the question. Lyon were said to be open to selling him to Fulham for around £15million last summer, and he now reportedly has an £18million release clause – a laughably low fee for a player of his talent. Lyon need the cash, and at that price, he’s a realistic target for Leeds.

It may simply come down to who moves fastest. And if it is Leeds, they’ll be getting an exciting, skilful, left-footed attacking midfielder with an eye for goal – someone who can play on both wings or even up front. Not only could he be their new Raphinha, he might become a better version of him.

READ MORE: Who will win the Ballon d’Or trophy in 2025? Will it be one of Barcelona’s La Liga champions?

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al Ahli)

A fan favourite at Newcastle thanks to his speed, tricks and sheer confidence on the ball, Saint-Maximin might leave a bit to be desired in terms of end product – but his technical ability and flair would make him a strong signing for Leeds.

The Frenchman is currently contracted to Al Ahli but on loan at Fenerbahce, where injuries have disrupted his season and Jose Mourinho’s rotation policy hasn’t exactly helped. But in the right environment – and with regular minutes – ASM remains a player capable of thriving.

This may be driven partly by a personal desire to see him back in the Premier League, but there’s every reason to believe he could contribute meaningfully for a newly-promoted side with a tidy blend of chaos, creativity and crowd-pleasing dribbling.

Donyell Malen (Aston Villa)

Malen appears to have been on the wrong end of some broken promises after joining Aston Villa in January, only to see Marcus Rashford arrive after him and take his spot in Unai Emery’s Champions League squad.

He won’t want to bounce around clubs forever, but two Premier League starts and none in Europe is a pretty miserable beginning to life at Villa Park. If the Villans can recoup the £21m they invested, they might be tempted to cut their losses – and Leeds would be significantly better off for it.

Malen has scored 130 goals in 346 career appearances and remains a direct, dangerous wide forward who could thrive as the standout star in a side fighting for survival.

Noa Lang (PSV)

This guy seemed to be on the verge of joining Leeds every transfer window they were in the Premier League, but for one reason or another, it never quite happened.

Now closing in on another Eredivisie title with PSV – helped along nicely by a remarkable Ajax bottlejob – Lang might finally fancy testing himself in the Premier League. And given the history of those persistent links, Leeds would be the natural step.

Eredivisie signings don’t always do well in England. People somehow always delude themselves into thinking they will, but it might actually work for Leeds.

Joao Felix (Chelsea)

Having cost Atletico Madrid over £100million before being passed around Chelsea, Barcelona and now AC Milan, 45-cap Portugal international Felix might well turn his nose up at a move to Elland Road. But let’s be honest – he’s hardly in a position to tell any Premier League club he’s too good for them.

Felix’s market value has nosedived since falling out with Diego Simeone in 2022. He underwhelmed on loan at Chelsea and Barca, before the former bizarrely decided £45million was a wise investment. After barely featuring there, he was shipped off to Milan, where he’s managed one goal and one assist in 19 appearances this season.

He’s one of the biggest disappointments in recent memory – a player once tipped for greatness who’s come nowhere near fulfilling his potential. But maybe what he needs is a fresh start, somewhere he’s clearly a cut above his team-mates. He’s not a Chelsea, Atletico, Milan or Barcelona player – and while he might also be better than Leeds, Burnley or even Wolves, we’ve yet to see any actual evidence of that.

The obvious stumbling block is the money – his wages will be astronomical. But Leeds should at least try their luck with a loan, ideally with an option or obligation to buy if they avoid relegation.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Clearly in need of a fresh start and of no real use to Barcelona beyond generating a transfer fee, Fati should be on the move this summer. Despite an underwhelming loan at Brighton in 2023/24, we reckon he could still do a job for a bottom-half Premier League side.

La Liga champions Barca still need to sell players in a desperate attempt to balance the books, and while offloading someone once tipped as a future Ballon d’Or winner – and Lionel Messi’s long-term heir – will sting, it’s probably the right thing to do now Lamine Yamal has that mantel.

Valued at €80m on Transfermarkt five years ago, Fati is now worth a measly €5m. It would be downright rude of Leeds not to have a punt.

Nico Paz (Como)

Easily the most ambitious shout on this list, Paz has stunned Serie A watchers with his form for Como this season, scoring six and assisting nine in just 15 matches.

Signed for peanuts from Real Madrid last August, the Argentine has exploded under Cesc Fabregas, and now Los Blancos are already considering buying him back. Bayer Leverkusen are circling too – which says it all, really.

Yeah… Leeds don’t stand a chance. Let’s move on.

Angel Correa (Atlético Madrid)

Now 30 and out of contract next summer, Correa might only have a few good years left at the top level – but Leeds could do far worse for far more money.

He’s versatile, experienced, and still has enough in the tank to make an impact in the Premier League. And with Atletico potentially open to cashing in before he walks for free next year, he’s the kind of opportunistic signing a newly-promoted side should be all over.

He does absolutely reek of Saudi Arabia, though, doesn’t he?

Viktor Tsygankov (Girona)

Girona – and Tsygankov – were one of the stories of the 2023/24 season, qualifying for the Champions League and playing some of the best football in La Liga. But both have come back down to earth this term.

After notching eight goals and seven assists last season, the Ukrainian international has only managed two and four in 2024/25. A dip in form, sure – but also a potential opportunity.

Leeds might see value in picking him up while his stock is lower, knowing full well he’s capable of producing numbers comparable to Raphinha’s from 2021 to 2023. He shouldn’t be too expensive and may well fancy swapping mid-table in La Liga for a Premier League stage.

Oscar Gloukh (RB Salzburg)

A more unknown quantity than the other nine names on this list, Israeli attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh could end up replacing international team-mate Manor Solomon at Elland Road – assuming Solomon doesn’t extend his loan or join permanently this summer.

Still only 21, Gloukh has been one of RB Salzburg’s standout performers this season, with nine goals and five assists in 24 Austrian Bundesliga appearances. There’s clearly talent there.

But given his age, inexperience, and the fact he’s yet to test himself in a Proper League, Leeds would be wise to pair him with a more established name from this list if they do go for him. Think of this one as a long-term Raphinha – not the immediate relegation-saver.

READ MORE: Arsenal and Liverpool handed massive boost for 25/26 title race after Guardiola nightmare