They could all be moving clubs in 2027

The summer transfer window may now be closed, but a number of Premier League clubs will already be making plans for 2027.

Despite all the money spent, even Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have been left very obviously short in some areas and will look to address that next year.

We’ve got out our crystal ball and predicted 10 Premier League transfers that will happen in 2027, either in January or at the end of the season.

Jarrad Branthwaite to Man Utd

Having revamped their attack and the midfield over the last two summer transfer windows, Manchester United will look to complete their three-phase plan in 2027.

Defence is next on the list and they will need at least one new centre-back as Harry Maguire is out of contract at the end of the season, while Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt also face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Branthwaite has been a long-term target for the INEOS-led football department, who have consistently targeted Premier League-proven talent.

They agreed personal terms with the centre-back in the summer of 2024 but couldn’t strike a deal with Everton, with £43million and £50million bids both rejected by the Toffees.

He’s struggled with injury problems over the last two seasons, but his performance in Everton’s 2-2 draw with United served as a reminder of his talents.

The 24-year-old England international reportedly has a release clause worth around £70million, which could leave Everton powerless to prevent him from moving to Old Trafford.

Lewis Hall to Man Utd

Manchester United’s focus on the midfield in the summer has left other holes in their team, with none more glaring than at left-back.

Luke Shaw is now the only recognised senior left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad, and his injury history does little to suggest he can handle playing three games a week this season.

United did identify Hall as an ideal long-term successor to Shaw, but Newcastle refused to sell after experiencing a mass exodus of key players earlier in the window.

The Red Devils then explored potential loan deals for both Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri, but neither Barcelona nor Manchester City were willing to sanction temporary exits.

The fact that United didn’t want to sign another left-back on a permanent deal suggests they plan to reignite their interest in Hall next summer.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a long-term new contract at St James’ Park, and while that will strengthen Newcastle’s negotiating position, we doubt it will deter United.

And United do have history when it comes to revisiting a transfer target.

Lamine Camara to Liverpool

Camara looked set to be heading for the Premier League on deadline day after Chelsea reached an agreement with Monaco to sign the midfielder in a £47million move.

But the deal collapsed at the 11th hour after Monaco pulled the plug on the proposed transfer, leaving Chelsea furious with the Ligue 1 side.

Chelsea’s loss may yet be Liverpool’s gain, as the Reds reportedly made a series of calls to inform the 22-year-old that he was high in their thinking for 2027 if he did not move to Stamford Bridge.

“This is not the end of the world,” Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro said. “It’s one opportunity. For a player with his level of talent, I’m very confident he will soon have even better options and offers than the one he had yesterday.”

Liverpool didn’t sign any midfielders in the summer despite selling Curtis Jones to Inter, leaving Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trey Nyoni and Wataru Endo as their current options in the middle of the park.

Mac Allister has revealed that Liverpool are yet to open talks with him over a new contract, and they seem to be prioritising a move for Camara.

Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool

After replacing Arne Slot in the Liverpool dugout, Andoni Iraola was faced with the unenviable task of replacing Mohamed Salah.

The Reds signed Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola for a combined £157.5million in the summer, although both wingers prefer to play on the left flank.

Alongside those deals, Liverpool also looked at a number of right-sided attackers and saw two bids for Minteh rejected by Brighton.

The first offer was said to be £50million and the second was reportedly for around £60million, but the Seagulls set an asking price of £70million.

While Liverpool walked away from the deal, they still retain an interest in the 22-year-old and Brighton have refused to rule out a sale.

“If the whole team is successful and the individual shines then Yankuba will get a lot of attention again and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window,” Fabian Hurzeler said.

Michael Kayode to Liverpool

Since Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, right-back has become a problem position for Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong was signed as his direct replacement but looks ill-suited to a back-four formation, while Conor Bradley has struggled with injury issues.

Centre-back Ronald Araujo has already been tasked with deputising (very well) at right-back in the opening weeks of the season, so they are likely to be in the market for one next year.

A return to Anfield for Alexander-Arnold has been mooted, but the Liverpool academy graduate burned a lot of bridges in his final season at the club.

A more likely move would see Liverpool target Kayode, who has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League over the last 18 months.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Brentford until 2032, but the Bees have previously shown that they’re willing to sell players at the right price.

Alex Scott to Chelsea

After selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City and failing to get the Camara deal over the line on deadline day, Chelsea have been left short of midfield options.

Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Romeo Lavia and Valentin Barco are the natural midfielders in Xabi Alonso’s squad, while Reece James and Malo Gusto have both been asked to play in the middle of the park.

The Blues now appear to have fallen behind Liverpool in the race for Camara, but of the midfielders they were linked with in the summer, they were always more likely to reignite their interest in Scott.

Chelsea had a £64million bid for the 23-year-old rejected by Bournemouth, with the Cherries maintaining a firm not-for-sale stance throughout the window.

But he’s refused to sign a new contract at the Vitality Stadium and will have just one year left on his deal when the 2027 summer transfer window opens, making a future sale much more likely.

Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal

Despite winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final last season, Arsenal disappointed fans by failing to recruit a world-class forward during the transfer window.

The Gunners were willing to make Vinícius Junior their highest-paid player before the Brazil international chose to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, while Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola joined Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.

Christos Tzolis has impressed at the start of the season, but with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli both leaving the club, the left wing remains a position that they will look to strengthen.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Yildiz, who registered 10 goals and seven assists for Juventus in Serie A last season.

“It’s been since [a] long time [that] Arsenal appreciate Kenan Yildiz,” transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed. “Mikel Arteta, Andrea Berta, everyone loves the player. That’s not new.”

Juventus have previously refused to consider any offers for the 21-year-old, but we expect Arsenal to test that resolve next summer.

Eli Junior Kroupi to Arsenal

Alongside a new winger, Arsenal also remain in the market for another striker after failing to convince Julian Alvarez to return to the Premier League.

The Gunners are now looking at other options and are keen on Kroupi following his brilliant debut season at Bournemouth in 2025/26.

He scored 13 Premier League goals for the Cherries and has since been nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Young Talent of the Year award.

Arsenal may have made an approach for him in the summer, but those plans were put on ice after the 20-year-old sustained a foot injury in a pre-season training camp.

He is expected to return to action in October or November, and if he picks up where he left off last season, a move could be on the cards as early as the January transfer window.

Bournemouth would reportedly demand a fee in the region of £80million and Arsenal should be able to fight off competition from any other interested parties.

Cody Gakpo to Tottenham

Gakpo was the subject of interest from both Tottenham and Manchester City in the summer, but Liverpool blocked his departure after failing to sign Minteh.

Spurs and City then both moved on to Iliman Ndiaye, with the latter securing his signature after agreeing a £65million deal with Everton.

That left Tottenham scrambling around in the final days of the window and they signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to make the move permanent for £75million.

We’re going to put our neck on the line and say that Tottenham won’t be triggering that buy option.

Gakpo has made a strong start to the season, but Barcola’s arrival and a potential move for Minteh could open the door to an exit in 2027.

Tottenham will no longer face competition from City and will be at the front of the queue for the Netherlands international.

Malo Gusto to Man City

Having worked under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez has now reunited with the manager at Manchester City after completing his £125million move on deadline day.

But he wasn’t the only Chelsea player on Maresca’s list of targets, with City also making contact with Chelsea to explore a deal for Gusto.

He didn’t join Fernandez at the Etihad as the midfield rebuild took priority for City and they were not prepared to meet Chelsea’s £75million asking price.

Right-back is expected to be a priority position for City next summer, and Maresca is likely to push for the France international once again.

“We said many times that for us Malo is the main player in the way we want him to play,” Maresca said while at Chelsea last season.

“He can play in different positions. You already know that we like players that they can give us, we can be dynamic with them. Malo is one of them and we are very happy with Malo. Personally, since I joined the club, I consider Malo for us a main player.”