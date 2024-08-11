Alan Pardew is the king of such nonsense but plenty of other managers have indulged in some bizarre behaviours, including Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

Sam Allardyce

Chico Flores was playing for Swansea at West Ham and fell over or dived in a bit of a tussle, causing the bulldog-like manager to laugh at him in the sort of annoying passive-aggressive mocking way that makes you want to slap him. Allardyce was eventually forced out for playing the wrong kind of offensive football so Flores had the last laugh. Wish he’d nutted him, though.

Roberto Mancini

In a 2011 friendly v LA Galaxy, Balotelli, running in on goal, decides not to take a goalscoring chance seriously – after all, it’s a meaningless friendly – so he turns around and attempts to backheel it into the net but misses. Mancini goes absolutely ballistic and substitutes him. Mario said he’d heard a whistle; Mancini preferred the view that Balotelli was taking the pish, as he was known to do.

Jose Mourinho

During the 2016 Soccer Aid, Olly Murs, who clearly fancies himself as a player, moves to take a pass near the touchline, only to be taken out by a suited and booted Jose, who is looking exceptionally cheeky and grins as he made his way up to the Old Trafford bench. Everyone was laughing and a good time was had by all.

Alan Pardew

During the 2016 FA Cup final Crystal Palace were taking on Manchester United and broke the deadlock after 78 minutes. Pards took the chance and immediately busted out his frankly risible dance moves in celebration, right in front of the camera, in a way which suggested he rated himself highly. He later said he regretted it as no-one ever forgot the hideous sight and it probably stopped him getting future jobs for fear every time his team scored, there he’d be, in front of a camera, boog-a-loo-ing like your uncle at a wedding.

Alan Pardew

In some fertile years for Pards anger-watchers, when he was Newcastle manager in 2014 he decided to respond to a push by Hull City’s David Meyler and headbutted him as Meyler tried to recover the ball for a throw-in, as you do. Naughty Pards. He got a £60,000 fine. Meyler said ‘If he’d dropped me, I’d never have lived it down.’ The police asked him if he wanted to press charges but the red card for Pards was enough, who was sent to bed without any supper to think about what he’d done.

Alan Pardew

More Pards toddler-like fury in 2014. Outraged by a Manchester City player, Pards pulls himself up to his full height and remonstrates stroppily. Pellegrini, the City manager, tells him to get back into his area, to which an indignant Pardew tells him to “shut up you old c***”, like a civilised person would, despite there being only eight years between them. “I hear my comments were picked up and I apologise for them 100%,” said Pardew, after soiling himself so publicly once again.

Alan Pardew

This time the most narky man in football goes up against Arsene Wenger who we bet Pardew called ‘professor’ as an insult. In a bad-tempered match during which Robin van Persie was coined, West Ham scored and Chunky couldn’t resist winding the Frenchman up, in the annoying way that came naturally to him. Wenger pushes him away and tells him to f*** off and they have another go at full-time with the West Ham man behaving like a four-year-old on a sugar rush. Again.

Alan Pardew

Only Chunky could celebrate getting a penalty for Newcastle (subsequently missed) by going radge against the opposition manager, in this case Martin O’Neill. “Silly things got said on the bench, it got out of hand and it was unsavoury but it happens,” Pardew said, seemingly unaware that it only happens to him and excusing his terrible behaviour, which wouldn’t be tolerated at any other workplace. He thought he could brush it all under the carpet with a post-match glass of red (never white – he’s not a woman) but O’Neill had legged it.

Pep Guardiola

Pep is in full dramatic and ridiculous manic mode and seems genuinely enraged when playing against Liverpool as he thinks City should have had two penalties. He fumes on the touchline, hysterically yelling “twice” and holding two fingers up, while looking at the sky and instantly becoming a meme in the process.

Jose Mourinho

What do you do when you’re Manchester United manager and Marouane Fellani scores a last-minute winner in Europe for your expensively-assembled losers? If you’re Jose you are not delighted. No, you are performatively angry and pick up a basket of water bottles and hurl them to the ground, bending the metal crate out of shape. It’s all about Jose, which is how he likes it.