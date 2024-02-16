Join Johnny Nic as he combs through the worst haircuts in all of football, ranging from the ‘fanny head’ of Ronaldo to Alejandro Garnacho’s Cornflakes cut.

Chris Waddle

The mullet was once admired as a statement of attitude. The whole ‘business at the front, party at the back’ thing was embraced by many and to varying degrees but the Waddler, one of the most gifted players of his generation who played as though carrying a full dustbin on his back, took it to a whole new level. The whole thing was almost violent but somehow suited him perfectly. Often imitated, never equalled.

David Beckham

Tying down David’s crimes against hair is a dirty job. The cornrows were bad enough but his skinhead was a badly-matched attempt at being tough when the boy looked so very fey. Looked like someone who had had his head shaved for a bet. Didn’t suit him. Didn’t look hard. Looked more like a pink marshmallow. Unexceptional to a modern audience who is used to seeing throbbing veins in a head, prisoner of war style. It would have seen you into an asylum in 1976, never to re-emerge. Something would have been said to be ‘wrong’ with you. See also: Roy Keane: the skinhead years.

Alejandro Garnacho

A fine example of why you don’t give a bottle of bleach to someone and point them at the bathroom. Garnacho has combined the bleach with a haircut that appears to have been cut by rats, someone of impaired sight or actual farm machinery. The fact it’s probably cost a fortune but looks like it was given away free with a box of Cornflakes is all the more galling. Lucky he’s a good player – and possible saviour for Erik ten Hag.

Phil Foden

There’s something very typically Mancunian about the way Foden looks, topped with that oversized yarmulke/swimming cap hairstyle. Halfway to a skinhead with a severe fringe, it manages to look like he’s just escaped from an institution. Very much the sort of haircut you’ve got to be talented to get away with. May just have ringworm and hair has been done by the council.

Nice haircut, Phil

Harry Maguire

One of the thickest heads of hair playing today. He makes this list because of his habit of brushing a quiff from his forehead in a physical tick that has no equal. Why he doesn’t cut it shorter so he doesn’t have to remains a mystery. He probably doesn’t realise he’s doing it. The haircut itself is an unexceptional mop with k.d. lang overtones, but as a manifestation of a psyche, it has no equal.

Carlos Valderrama

The only haircut on this list that looked like an explosion at a sofa workshop. Better still, he bleached it for the full lollipop effect. So massive was it that few can recall him as a player, but plenty can as a haircut. If anyone dares to wear anything similar, it will be said to be in homage to Valderrama. Hair may have had an independent existence. Often appeared to be a large furry animal balancing on his head.

Kevin Keegan

Hard to believe now but Keggy was quite the aspirational man about town in the late ’70s. He had a single on the charts and two Ballons d’Or on the mantelpiece. So when he applied perming lotion to his locks so did millions of men, looking for a similar, thick-thighed, bulldog look. Players everywhere had a late ’70s, early ’80s perm. Phil Thompson’s was especially egregious but none except the Keggy perm got you onto a Sirdar knitting pattern.

Ronaldo

When you’re the greatest player in the world you can almost get away with anything, but don’t push it, son. Shaving a pubic triangle into your head inevitably attracts ridicule and cries of ‘fanny head’ from immature fans. Taken as an outward manifestation of inner madness, it didn’t catch on as cool head furniture, largely because men everywhere feared the ‘fanny head’ jibe and also because it looked absolutely awful.

(Editor – my brother got the Ronaldo haircut at 15 so it definitely did catch on, but perhaps only with fellow fanny heads)

Erling Haaland

They built a goalscoring machine but they forgot to give the robot a good haircut. Inoffensive when worn as a ponytail, the Haaland locks come into their own when released from their containment. Never has long hair looked worse. It looks unreal, like it’s someone else’s he’s borrowed. Something is wrong with it. Like a wig on a robot; it feels like he’s not quite got his human right.

Giovanni Simeone

The son of Diego once sported a haircut that is simply an affront to common decency. Shaved on top and a kind of homage to Terry Mancini below, it looks upside down and is the best example of why trying to be different isn’t always a good idea. Inevitably looks like the man has escaped from – what we used to call when my mam was in one – the looney bin. We like to think his dad is embarrassed and has to play an extra holding midfielder just to calm his nerves. Hair may have been eaten by rats.