‘Terrible’ Ten Hag signing is presented three options as Man Utd star maintains a ‘strong market abroad’

Casemiro has a few options on the table this summer

Casemiro’s time at Manchester United could be coming towards an end as three potential destinations for the Brazilian midfielder have been named.

While the 32-year-old was useful enough during his debut season at Old Trafford, he’s not quite been at the same standard this time around.

Man Utd signed the experienced midfielder in a £60m deal which could rise to £70m with add-ons included. Considering his age, it’s fair to say that a few eyebrows were raised over this price tag at the time.

Earlier this season, Jamie Carragher described the Casemiro deal as ‘terrible’ and given his struggles this season, it’s hard to argue with that logic.

“When you look at Man United buying Casemiro – I don’t care how well he did last season – that’s a terrible buy, from a business and club point of view. That’s just a panic,” Carragher told CBS.

“£70million on a guy who’s 30, 31 on a five-year deal, on massive money. I think he’s on the way down now… who’s going to sign him?”

The midfielder is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, with the option of a further year. To go along with that, he’s also the top earner at the club.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to shake things up in the summer, Casemiro looks like a prime candidate to be sold, but where would he end up?

Three potential destinations named

According to UOL’s Raphael Reis, the Brazilian could have three options on the table this summer. The first and perhaps most realistic move would be to the Saudi Pro League.

Reis mentions that Saudi clubs would be willing to welcome Casemiro with ‘open arms’ although it remains to be seen if this would be of interest to the midfielder.

The other two options mentioned are a move to Juventus, who have been linked with the midfielder in the past, or a return to Brazil. However, these deals could be tricky to navigate due to the finances involved.

“Despite being 32 years old and having had a less-than-positive spell at United, Casemiro continues to have a strong market abroad,” Reis explained.

“If he wants to continue being competitive (so as not to lose space with the yellow shirt and maintain his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup), the Brazilian can move to Italy, for example – Juventus has already expressed interest in counting on his football.

“If Casemiro’s intention was to make even more money, Saudi Arabia will be with open arms to welcome him. The midfielder is one of the main targets of the wealthy Middle Eastern country for next season.

“Another factor that greatly complicates (almost makes it impossible, to be more precise) a player’s return to Brazil is the financial engineering of his signing.”

