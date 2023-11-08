Terry mocks Tottenham star after Chelsea legend’s booze-filled celebrations – ‘you will get used to it’

John Terry interacted with England international James Maddison on social media after Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea earned a statement victory over their London rivals on Monday night.

Spurs started brightly and Dejan Kulusevski’s deflected opener broke the deadlock. Bedlam soon ensued as Cole Palmer equalised from the penalty spot against the hosts, who finished the game with nine men after Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were dismissed.

The Blues were struggling to break down Spurs after the interval but they ended up winning 4-1 thanks to a late hat-trick by summer signing Nicolas Jackson, who is somehow still among the worst finishers in the Premier League.

This result leaves Spurs second in the Premier League, while Chelsea are tenth and nine points adrift of the Champions League places.

Despite this, Terry took to Instagram after Chelsea’s victory to show his followers how he was celebrating “on a school night”.

“When Chelsea beat Spurs 4-1 on a school night and the tequila comes out, and you end up dancing and singing on the bar,” Terry wrote as a caption along with a video of him celebrating with his wife Toni.

Maddison leapt to the defence of Spurs in the comments. He said: “Jesus, you have your eyes closed when it was 11 vs 11 (in the) first 15 (minutes) JT?”

Referring to Chelsea’s great record against Tottenham, Terry cheekily replied: “Don’t worry mate you will get used to it.”

Jackson indicated after this victory that he is “always” looking to improve.

“Yeah, very happy. It was a difficult time for everybody in the team, but now we are coming back slowly, slowly and I am very happy to score three goals,” Jackson told reporters.

“It has been very difficult (for me) but life is like this. Now my first hat-trick and I am very happy I did it in the biggest club in England and everywhere.

“Always need to improve, always need to work harder. We continue working and now this (hat-trick) is the past, so we forget about it and move forward.

“We were dreaming about this, playing big games and winning big games. Now we continue to work hard and the confidence is coming slowly, slowly.”

Cole Palmer added: “We knew we needed to score and if we kept pressing, making the runs in behind, because their line was so high, we would get in and we did eventually.

“It has obviously been a difficult start for Nico, no hiding from it, but he was brilliant.

“He just needs to work hard on the training pitch and keep his head down. Then I think he will get many more hat-tricks.”

