Spain saved football and the World Cup by beating Argentina, who behaved like thugs once again in the final.

All your England views are here; send all your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com

Football won in the World Cup final

End of the 90 here….Argentina are a feckless cheating diving playacting timewasting pack of miniscule-cocked pretenders.

Imagine paying 10k to watch Argentina throw on another show of “what will the ref let us get away with today”. What an awful advertisement for football, and they have the f***ing GOAT!!!

I hate Argentina more than I hate Trump….and if you were sat at a table with me after 8 pints…..that’s biblical.

Please god let them lose this.

Patrick O’Neill

READ: Even loveless Infantino and Trump could not ruin the undefeated World Cup

…Argentina acting like absolute dicks (for want of a stronger word) is even funnier when put in the context of Robbie Williams and Tom Cruise, followed by Sesame Street, Bieber and a load of not overly talented kids.

Was praying that Madonna was going to pull out Don’t Cry for Me…

Thanks America, it’s been interesting – please never again.

Paul

* Congrats Spain!

…PSG saved Football a few months ago.

Spain saved football again today.

Come at me.

Nik (duck me) Paris

…It only took until the final, but football finally won.

Alan, Belfast

…Thank god Spain got it over the line, in spite of a meme worthy fail from Williams (credibility only saved by the brilliant assist). Only one team came to play football. Justice done for all football.

But if Argentina’s behaviour throughout the game was bad (and the referee gutless yet again) – with even (?) Messi trying to get Cucurella sent off for touching his own lip – the actions and punches being thrown after the final whistle was a disgrace.

They need to be banned. Disgusting. Beyond disgraceful. Martinez can GTFO of United too.

Badwolf

READ: 16 Conclusions on the World Cup final: abysmal Argentina, pathetic Fernandez, brilliant Spain, weird HT show

…Thank God!

David, California

F*** off America

I would like to have more to say about the football in a World Cup final at half time but I’m in a pub turning away from this diabolical plastic half time show!

I don’t know if I can be arsed to watch the second half of this plastic event? I’ll see!

Chris, Croydon

…Not content with having a load of Muppets perform during the halftime show, they had to bring out the original cast, too.

Really hope the damage can be undone next time around, but I’m not holding my breath.

Sixyardbox, Stockholm

Reviewing the whole World Cup

The World Cup is over so here is my review of the thing:

Best Team – Spain

They won it so have to be. France maybe have looked like favorites to the eye but the stats throughout the competition suggested Spain were the best team on pretty much every metric and they proved it. Congratulations!

Worst Team – Turkey

They turned up with a strong squad and a dark horse label but were very disappointing and finished bottom of their group. SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!!!!!

Best Player – Rodri

Mbappe and Messi may have dazzled and scored the goals but Spain wouldn’t have won it without the ever reliable midfielder. His Golden Ball was much deserved recognition for his efforts and talent.

Biggest Flop – Lamine Yamal

Can’t say this isn’t satisfying considering the insane media hype surrounding their favorite diversity champion that waned as the competition went on as he produced very little for them to hyperbolic about. 1 goal and 0 assists from 6 games is a pitiful return and all the fancy dribbling can’t cover it up, he flopped despite his team lifting the trophy. The new Lionel Messi he is not, the new Adama Traoré he is.

Fans Favorite Player – Erling Haaland

He came, he scored goals, won hearts, meme’d hard and left the competition a global superstar. Even people who don’t like football know who he is now. A cult legend is born and the internet is lovin’ it!

Fans Favorite Team – Cape Verde

Norway and their rowing antics almost stole this one but the tiny island nation of 500,000 people gained many fans by reaching the knockout stages. The goalkeeping heroics of the 40-year-old Vozinha especially in their draw with eventual winners Spain made him an international hero. They didn’t actually win a match at the tournament but everybody loves an underdog.

Biggest Villain – Gianni Infantino

He really is a piece of sh*t isn’t he? The poster-boy of everything wrong about modern football. His elitist indifference to insane ticket prices and that Balogun red card scandal made everyone hate him even more. The fact the cesspit of corruption called the EU are pressuring member countries to force an investigation into his conduct says it all. Hopefully he will be rotting in a prison cell somewhere by the next World Cup.

Best Goal – Sidny Lopes Cabral

In extra time, the Cape Verdean left-back curled a breathtaking shot from the edge of the box into the top right corner, leaving Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez helpless. What a goal!

Best Match – Argentina vs. Egypt

Sorry it’s not England’s rather fun win over France as that isn’t a real game if we are honest with ourselves. Egypt stunned the defending champions with a 2-0 lead before Lionel Messi and Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 in the final minutes. Exciting stuff!

So it’s all over! England actually played decent football in some games and didn’t embarrass themselves either as a plus.

To the mailboxers who will probably have a tantrum as I stated reality regarding Yamal…Your boos mean nothing, I’ve seen what makes you cheer.

William, Leicester

…Congratulations to Spain for binning Argentina. There is no place for thuggery and dark arts in football.

1. Team of the tournament: Cape Verde.

2. Best supporters: Norwegian fans.

3. Environment friendly supporters: Japanese.

4. Goal of the tournament: Egypt’s disallowed goal against Argentina. Had the clueless French referee and his VAR counterparts been sincere, then maybe ‘IT’ might have come home after 60 years.

5. Clueless coaches: Tuchel and Deschamps. If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. If the two were courageous enough, maybe the Saturday match might have been the final.

6. Worst defending: The England defence vs Argentina. From the 55th minute to the 92nd minute, England had a paltry 12% possession and ended up with 6 defenders on the pitch. Goodness me!

7. Jokers of the tournament: Trump and Infantino. The way the FIFA boss kept bending rules and coying up to Trump, Melania should be worried!

8. The best team won. It is time to take a deserved break. See you all in four years’ time to have another rollercoaster devoid of all the GOATS.

Yiembe, (Mombasa, Kenya)