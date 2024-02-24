The 10/10 banger that shows Klopp’s Liverpool successor has yet another wonderkid to work with

Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho has just scored what we can only describe as a thunderbastard of the most thunderous and bastardly nature.

Hull are hosting West Brom in a Championship playoffs six-pointer, and the Liverpool loanee has given the Tigers the lead in a way most of us can only dream of.

Fabio peels back to the edge of the area, one touch out of his feet to set himself, then BANG! A bulging net and Hull City chins hitting the deck.

