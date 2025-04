Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United stars are among the best Premier League full-backs of all time according to Alan Shearer.

The top scorer in the history of the league appeared on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast and came up with the list alongside pundit and former full-back Micah Richards.

While the two did disagree on the placement of some, the 10 names are the same, so here’s what Sherarer opted for:

For the full article, please click here.