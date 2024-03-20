The 10 Championship players with the most goals & assists in 2023-24
Leeds United stars dominate the Championship’s top 10 players when it comes to goals and assists in 2023-24, while standout individuals from Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town also feature.
The full list of the second tier’s most dangerous players features an interesting mix of high-profile, big-money superstars alongside lesser-known names that are punching well above their weight with exceptional returns.
We’ve broken down the top 10 players for goals and assists in the Championship this season.