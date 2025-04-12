The leaders of Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid feature in the longest-serving active managerial reigns in Europe’s top five leagues.

These are shorter than ever before, and the idea of a long-term project is very much an old-fashioned notion.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to chart the top 10 longest-serving managers in Europe’s top five leagues before the 2024-25 campaign comes to an end.

For the full article, please click here.