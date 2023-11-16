The 10 dirtiest players in Europe’s top leagues in 2023-24: Gavi, Gallagher…
Stars from Barcelona, Chelsea and Roma feature among the top 10 players in Europe who have committed the most fouls throughout 2023-24 so far.
It will come as no surprise to learn that the majority of the list is made up of tough-tackling midfielders, although there are some notable exceptions to this rule.
We’ve taken a closer look at Europe’s top five leagues and have picked out the 10 players who have been guilty of committing the most fouls up until this point.