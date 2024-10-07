The 10 highest paid teenagers in world football in 2024-25: Lamine Yamal absent…

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal does not feature in the top 10 top-paid teenagers in world football, according to industry estimates.

Yamal is widely regarded as the most exciting young footballer on the planet, but according to Capology his current wage packet is ‘just’ €32,115 per week. You imagine that his next contract, be it with Barcelona or another club, will be several times that.

With all estimates via Capology, here are the 10 top-paid teenagers in world football right now, featuring their estimated weekly wages.

For the full article, please click here.