The 10 highest rated male American players in EA FC 25: Pulisic, Reyna…

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, the United States are doing everything they can to prepare a squad capable of exceeding expectations on home soil.

Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as the new head coach and some of their most exciting players are strutting their stuff around the world, making American players somewhat hidden gems in EA FC 25.

If you’re looking to make a few different signings in the brand-new, iconic series this year, then look no further. Here are the 10 highest-rated male Americans in the game.

For the full article, please click here.