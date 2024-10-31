The 10 highest spending managers across world football since 2022-23

Premier League managers dominate the list of the top 10 highest-spending managers across world football over the last few seasons.

Every manager in the professional game would love a war chest to spend upon joining a club, but there are a few who insist that they simply cannot do their job without that financial freedom.

However, as you’ll see in a rather surprising top 10, not every manager in here has made the most of their spending. Read on to find out which managers have spent the most money on transfers since 2022-23.

For the full article, please click here.