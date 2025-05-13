The 10 managers in Premier League history who lasted 5+ trophyless seasons: Arteta, Pochettino…
Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job of turning Arsenal into a serious force, but he’s coming under increasing pressure to deliver silverware after enduring five successive trophyless campaigns.
“It’s a great achievement to not win a trophy in five years and still be the manager of a Premier League team,” Gary Neville said ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool.
“We thought those days were gone where you can have this kind of patience being afforded to you.”