The 10 most successful footballers in history by trophies won: Messi, Ronaldo…

Lionel Messi is officially the most decorated player in the history of men’s professional football. But how does his trophy haul compare to his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and who else features in the top 10?

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 players to have won the most pieces of silverware for their clubs and national teams. It’s a list that’s dominated by players who featured for Pep Guardiola’s world-conquering Barcelona side.

The 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield was the 44th trophy that Messi has lifted in his glittering career at senior level. It’s the second trophy he’s lifted with Inter Miami, following the Leagues Cup shortly after his much-hyped arrival.

For the full article, please click here.