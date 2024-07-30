The 10 most valuable players in Serie A in 2024-25: Leao, Osimhen, Martinez…

If you’re old enough to have been following football in the 1990s, you’ll know that Italy’s Serie A was the best league in the world, and it wasn’t particularly close. It had the best players, the best coaches, the best stories, the best everything.

Things have changed a little. The Calciopoli scandal shook the country, Juventus were relegated and forced to sell many of their star players, and Football Italia stopped broadcasting on Channel 4, meaning Brits could no longer keep up to date with the latest Italian football news via James Richardson in some gorgeous little piazza with a gelato and a cappuccino.

Serie A is shaking off the knocks and finding it’s feet again, though. Inter reached the Champions League Final in 2022-23, where they were narrowly defeated by Manchester City—no shame in that. The Italian league is once again brimming with stars, and we’re taking a look at the most valuable of them in today’s market, according to Transfermarkt.

Read the article at Planet Football.