Former Manchester United, PSG and Tottenham stars are among the most valuable players in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Undoubtedly, one of the most bonkers leagues in Europe, the Turkish top flight often delivers the drama and we’re expecting more of the same this season.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve assessed the 10 most valuable players in the Turkish Super Lig in 2024-25.

For the full article, please click here.