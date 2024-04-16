The 10 oldest players in MLS 2024 feat. forgotten Barca man & two ex PL stalwarts…

Major League Soccer doesn’t quite have the reputation as a retirement home for European stars as it once did.

Sure, there’s still the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets arriving in the United States, but these days there are a number of homegrown rising stars and South American wonderkids turning out for the top MLS clubs.

Still, when you take a look at the oldest players turning out for MLS clubs in 2024, there are some noteworthy names – including former Premier League and Barcelona stars – among the grizzled MLS veterans. We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 oldest players in this season’s MLS.

For the full article, please click here.