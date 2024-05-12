The 10 players with the longest unbeaten runs in Premier League history

Arsenal’s legendary Invincibles of 2003-04 unsurprisingly dominate the list of the Premier League’s longest unbeaten runs – but Manchester City star Rodri may soon beat all of their records.

It’s now over 400 days since Rodri last tasted a Premier League defeat with Man City. The defensive midfielder is arguably the most important player in English football right now, a claim underlined by City losing all three of the matches he was suspended for, after a red card he picked up in September.

But where does Rodri rank in terms of the longest unbeaten runs in Premier League history? We’ve broken down the top 10.

