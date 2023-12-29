The 10 players with the most goals & assists in 2023-24 across world football: Ronaldo above Kane…

These days we tend to judge forwards by the amount of goals and assists they produce and stars from Inter Milan, PSG and Al Nassr all make the top 10 in this list.

While the majority of the big names are currently playing their football in Europe, stars from all around the globe have been in prolific form throughout the 2023-24 season so far.

We’ve gone ahead and crunched the numbers to find the 10 players with the most league goals and assists in 2023-24 across world football.

Note: when players are tied on goal contributions, we have separated them by their goal contribution per minute ratio. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has 19 contributions in the Premier League, but misses out on the list due to his inferior ratio.

