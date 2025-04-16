The 10 players with the most Goals & Assists in a Champions League campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi predictably feature in the all-time top 10 Champions League campaigns for combined goals and assists – but one of them dominates the list a lot more than the other.
Alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer, all-time greats from Bayern Munich and Liverpool feature – while a certain Brazilian is closing in on the outright record in 2024-25.
Here are the top 10 players for total goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign.