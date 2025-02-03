The 10 players with the most goals + assists in a major European league season since 2000

Mohamed Salah is enjoying himself one of the greatest individual campaigns we’ve seen in the modern era.

Liverpool’s Egyptian King is well on course to break the Premier League record for goals and assists in a season, but he’s still some way off reaching the mindblowing figures notched by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga.

With 21 goals and 13 assists so far, Salah is currently tracking to end the 2024-25 campaign with 56 goal contributions. That would smash the Premier League record of 47 held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole in the early 90s, as well as the 38-game record of 44 held by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Erling Haaland (2022-23).

