The 10 worst finishers across Europe’s major leagues in 2023-24: Rashford, Rodrygo, Aubameyang…

It’s no wonder that top European sides spend serious money when it comes to signing top goalscorers – elite-level finishers are few and far between and can make all the difference.

However, sometimes the scouting or previous form can mean little when a player’s confidence is gone. Some of the biggest names in football are among those struggling to convert chances in 2023-24 so far.

Here are the top 10 worst finishers across Europe this season, based on expected goals (xG) underperformance stats from FBref.

Read the article at Planet Football.